INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana House this week honored a freshman wrestler from Crown Point High School who last month won the state championship to cap an undefeated season.
Jesse Mendez topped one freshman, two seniors and a junior at the state finals in the 126-pound weight class to win the IHSAA title in just his first year wrestling for Crown Point.
Standing in front of the 100 state representatives, Mendez thanked his family, his coaches and his teammates for their support over the years, and through the course of this season.
The lawmakers applauded his achievement and unanimously approved House Resolution 24 formally congratulating Mendez on his state championship victory.
"Jesse Mendez started wrestling as a young child, competing in matches around the country," said state Rep. Lisa Beck, D-Hebron, sponsor of the resolution.
"Winning a competitive state tournament at such a young age shows the hard work and dedication Jesse has put into the sport, as well as the potential he has to achieve more in the future."
Accompanying Mendez in the House were his parents, Hector and Monica Mendez; Brandon Lorek, Crown Point wrestling coach; Crown Point Superintendent Teresa Eineman; and Crown Point Mayor David Uran.
Mendez is the second state champion from Beck's district to recently be honored by the House.
Last month, lawmakers adopted House Resolution 18 recognizing 100-yard freestyle swimmer Emma Wright, the first-ever state swimming champion from Hobart High School.