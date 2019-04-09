INDIANAPOLIS — A coalition of downtown Indianapolis hotel owners, led by White Lodging of Merrillville, appears to be on its way toward successfully fending off increased competition tied to a planned expansion of the Indiana Convention Center.
The House Ways and Means Committee revised Senate Bill 7 Monday to prohibit state and local tax revenue generated by two proposed Hilton-branded hotels from being used to fund the addition of 80,000-square feet of ballroom and meeting space at the capital city convention center, if the space will be controlled by a privately operated hotel.
Instead, tax revenue tied to eight other downtown hotels would be allocated to the Marion County Capital Improvement Board, starting in 2022, to finance the $120 million convention center expansion and Indianapolis stadium improvements through 2040, according to the legislation.
"We're trying to provide certainty around revenues to support the CIB bonds. For this reason, we decided to use existing hotels as a financing vehicle, not planned or new hotels to be built," said state Rep. Todd Huston, R-Fishers, the committee co-chairman.
"Reading through code words: We are out of whatever discussions there are regarding local hotels."
It was not immediately known whether Kite Realty Group Trust will continue moving forward with its plans to construct a 38-story, 800-room Signia Hilton, as well as a second 600-room Hilton-branded hotel, if the tax receipts from the hotels are not needed for the CIB to finance the convention center project, which Kite also was expected to build and possibly manage.
Last month, White Lodging CEO Bruce White told the committee that adding 1,400 hotel rooms in downtown Indianapolis would flood the market, reducing occupancy at existing hotels — including White's 1,005-room J.W. Marriott — and potentially causing significant hotel job losses.
It likely is too soon, however, for White and the other current downtown hoteliers to celebrate.
The legislation almost certainly will be further revised by the full House, and changed again later this month as the House and Senate work through the conference committee process to craft language that is acceptable to a majority of members in both chambers.