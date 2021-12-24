Charity tax deduction available this year even to those who don't itemize, IRS says

Americans with money left over after buying holiday presents can reduce their income tax burden, even if they don't itemize their deductions, by donating up to $300 to charity before the end of the year.
The Internal Revenue Service is urging taxpayers to consider taking advantage of a special provision in a federal COVID-19 relief law enabling them to claim a limited deduction on their 2021 federal income tax returns for cash contributions made to qualifying charitable organizations.
Cash contributions include donations made by cash, check, credit card or debit card, as well as amounts incurred by an individual for unreimbursed out-of-pocket expenses in connection with volunteer services to a qualifying charitable organization, according to the IRS.
"At a time when nonprofits continue to see immense demand for services, are facing significant challenges hiring and retaining staff to deliver those services — every donation counts," said David Thompson, vice president of public policy at National Council of Nonprofits.
"We’re thankful that the universal (or non-itemizer) deduction is available through the end of the year to encourage every taxpayer to give a little bit more to the missions they care about."
Ordinarily, the 90% of filers who choose to take the standard deduction on their annual income tax return cannot deduct their charitable contributions from their incomes.
For this year only, however, legitimate charitable donations of up to $300 per individual, or $600 per couple, may be deducted from the taxpayer's income simply by reporting the donation on the taxpayer's electronic 1040 form.
The deduction lowers both adjusted gross income and taxable income — generating tax savings for those making donations to qualifying tax-exempt organizations.
"Over the past two years, charities have helped America confront generational health, economic and social crises. They have answered the call to serve their communities despite facing lost revenue, disrupted operations and dramatically increased need," said Daniel J. Cardinali, president and CEO of Independent Sector.
"Congress has sent a powerful message that everyone — not just those who itemize on their taxes — has a role to play in helping meet this moment, and we know people in America will respond in kind. We hope charitable contributions and deductions will increase in the coming years."
The IRS is reminding taxpayers that to receive a deduction they must donate to a qualified charity and should keep a record of their donation, such as an acknowledgement letter from the charity, a canceled check or a credit card receipt.
A search tool for identifying appropriate tax-exempt organizations and avoiding scam charities is available online at irs.gov.