INDIANAPOLIS — The person holding a $50,000 winning Powerball ticket that was sold last year in Munster still is out there somewhere.
But if the ticket is not found and claimed at Hoosier Lottery headquarters by 5 p.m. Indianapolis time Thursday, it won't be worth a single penny.
Lottery records show that a Powerball ticket sold at Speedway, 444 Ridge Rd., for the Oct. 20, 2018 drawing matched the four white balls and the red Powerball to win the game's third-highest prize.
The winning numbers for the Oct. 20 Powerball drawing were 16-54-57-62-69 and Powerball 23.
However, under lottery rules, winning tickets expire after 180 days.
So if the prize is not claimed by Thursday afternoon it never will be awarded, and the money will remain in the lottery's prize fund to pay future jackpots won by Hoosier Lottery players.
Any person holding the winning ticket should sign and complete the information on the back of the ticket, and bring it as soon as possible to Hoosier Lottery headquarters, 1302 N. Meridian St., Indianapolis, to claim the prize.