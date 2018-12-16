CHESTERTON — The town is considering the friendly annexation of 59 acres of property across from Dogwood Park on County Road 1100 North.
The council approved the fiscal plan for the annexation which outlines the costs and benefits to the town if the acreage were included. It also held a public hearing on the annexation.
Greg Babcock, attorney for PSR LLC, said of the approximate 59 acres, 25 are developable. Initial plans are to develop 17 single-family lots, 18 lots with either duplexes or triplex residential units and two 4,000-square-foot commercial buildings.
William Stone, who developed the adjacent Stone Meadows residential development, was the sole person to speak against the proposed annexation.
Stone said a road would connect the proposed development through Stone Meadows, which would increase traffic. He also said he was against the inclusion of multifamily units.
"I plan to speak against it at every meeting," Stone said.
An initial plan of the development will be presented to the town's Plan Commission on Tuesday and the Town Ccouncil will take final action on the proposal at its Dec. 26 meeting.