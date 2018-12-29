CHESTERTON — The majority of town employees will see a 2 percent bump in their paychecks beginning in 2019.
The Town Council recently approved the 2019 salary ordinance.
Clerk-treasurer Stephanie Kuziela said there are some exceptions to the rule. Elected officials and board members will not see a pay increase.
Town Council salaries will remain at $4,835 per year. Kuziela's salary, based on draws as the clerk-treasurer, storm water utility clerk-treasurer and waste water utility clerk-treasurer, will remain at $55,210. The town attorney salary will also go unchanged at $12,657 next year. The utility attorney pay will also remain the same at $11,000 per year.
Department superintendents will also see a 2 percent increase in their pay.
Some employees will see more than a 2 percent increase, she said, based on adjustments to reduce disparity or due to an increase in market salaries.
Those seeing more than a 2 percent increase are building administrative assistants, who will see increases ranging from 7 percent to 11 percent. All employee classifications within the town's street department will see increases ranging from 4 percent to 12 percent, and some employee classifications within the storm water department will increase 5 percent to 15 percent.