CHESTERTON — Fire and town officials will meet Friday morning in hopes of settling the final issue in the department's contract.
Steve Williams, president of Chesterton Firefighters Local 4600, and a town firefighter, praised the contract, giving the 15 paid firefighters he represents pay increases and good benefits.
However, Williams told the Town Council this week there is one sticking point, the possible loss of 96 hours of paid time off the new contract will not allow.
"We are not trying to get anything more than we had for the last seven years," said union vice president Brandon Smith, adding the two sides have been working on the issue since May.
In previous years, firefighters received a standard 96 hours of paid time off each year to compensate for working 24-hour shifts and the implications of overtime. This year, however, it was discovered contract language regarding the paid time off was contrary to federal labor laws.
"Through no fault of our own, we were not following federal labor law," Smith said, adding it wasn't the town's fault either.
However, in fixing the contract language, the proposed contract dropped the paid time off benefit.
Williams asked, in addition to liaison Emerson Delaney, meeting with himself, Smith and others Friday, that three members of the council participate in the "meet and confer" gathering to iron out the issue before year's end.
"Historically it has been myself, the chief and the attorney. That's how it has always been," Delaney said, adding there are implications of having three council members in the meeting, citing Open Door Law requirements.
"I believe we have a solution," Delaney said regarding the issue.