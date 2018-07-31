INDIANAPOLIS — A 66-year-old Chesterton man who last year pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual misconduct with a minor is not entitled to appeal his sentence of four years in prison and four years on probation.
In a 3-0 decision, the Indiana Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday that Richard Statler knowingly and voluntarily waived his right to appeal as part of a plea deal that required prosecutors to cap his maximum prison term and dismiss additional felony charges of child solicitation and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
The court held that Statler's signed waiver of appeal was controlling, even though Porter Superior Judge William Alexa told Statler at his sentencing hearing that he had the right to appeal and appointed an appellate public defender to assist him.
"Statler signed a clearly stated written waiver of the right to appeal his sentence 'on any grounds,'" wrote Judge James Kirsch for the appellate court.
"The trial court’s erroneous advisement to Statler concerning a right to appeal, given, as it was, at the conclusion of the sentencing hearing, had no effect on his prior waiver of that right."
The appellate court noted that under Indiana Supreme Court precedent "a defendant can even waive his right to appeal an illegal sentence."
According to court records, Statler engaged in improper sexual conduct with two teenage girls, and provided them with alcohol and drugs, in his home between June 16 and June 18, 2015.
He argued in his appeal for a reduced sentence due to his status as a senior citizen, an honorably discharged Army veteran, in poor health and a first-time offender.
Records show Statler will be required to register as a sex offender when he is released from prison.
