CHESTERTON — The Town Council this week approved the sale of $1.8 million in general obligation bonds, leading the way for a large street improvement project next year.
Clerk-Treasurer Stephanie Kuziela said the town received six bids. The lowest and most responsive was Horizon Investments Inc. at an interest rate of 2.67 percent for the five-year issue.
That fell right within the town's requirements, she said, adding rates from the bidders varied between 3.34 percent and 2.67 percent. The closing on the bond sale will be Aug. 1.
The bond money will also be used to leverage additional funds through the state's Community Crossings. The new bond replaces a former, slightly smaller bond of $1.5 million, which has expired.
Street Commissioner John Schnadenberg said previously they hope to apply for four to five projects through the grant to increase the funding and help extend the paving list in the town for 2019 and 2020. What projects will be undertaken will be determined at a later date.
The council also opened bids to replace the Town Hall's leaky roof, Kuziela said.
The lowest bidder was Industrial Roofing of Burns Harbor for $46,000. A second bid was received from Gluth Brothers Roofing of Hammond for $62,550. The bids were taken under review and a contract will be awarded at the council's next meeting.