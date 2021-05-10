Chicago officials pause permit process for metal recycler's proposed relocation to Southeast Side

CHICAGO — When news broke last week that city officials had halted the permitting process for a controversial metal recycler's relocation to the Southeast Side, it was an emotional moment for Yesenia Chavez.

"I was pretty shocked by it," she said Monday. "I'm not going to lie, stunned. I had to process everything. I cried for sure."

Chavez was part of a group of Southeast Side residents who staged a hunger strike earlier this year. The strikers aimed to bring attention to local opposition to the Reserve Management Group's bid to open the metal recycling facility at 116th Street and Burley Avenue in the East Side neighborhood. Southeast Side activists consider the facility to be a successor to the General Iron site in Lincoln Park that closed on Dec. 31, 2020, after being cited for multiple environmental and safety violations.

GII, LLC, a subsidiary of Reserve Management Group, bought General Iron in 2019, and RMG says the new facility would be operated by another of its subsidiaries.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Friday the city will delay a final decision on RMG's permit while the Chicago Department of Public Health conducts a new environmental analysis requested by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.