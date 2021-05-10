Chicago officials pause permit process for metal recycler's proposed relocation to Southeast Side

CHICAGO — When news broke last week that city officials had halted the permitting process for a controversial metal recycler's relocation to the Southeast Side, it was an emotional moment for Yesenia Chavez.
"I was pretty shocked by it," she said Monday. "I'm not going to lie, stunned. I had to process everything. I cried for sure."
Chavez was part of a group of Southeast Side residents who staged a hunger strike earlier this year. The strikers aimed to bring attention to local opposition to the Reserve Management Group's bid to open the metal recycling facility at 116th Street and Burley Avenue in the East Side neighborhood. Southeast Side activists consider the facility to be a successor to the General Iron site in Lincoln Park that closed on Dec. 31, 2020, after being cited for multiple environmental and safety violations.
GII, LLC, a subsidiary of Reserve Management Group, bought General Iron in 2019, and RMG says the new facility would be operated by another of its subsidiaries.
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Friday the city will delay a final decision on RMG's permit while the Chicago Department of Public Health conducts a new environmental analysis requested by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
"The City relies on state and federal agencies to help us appropriately assess a business' potential impact on the surrounding community," Lightfoot said in a statement. "In the case concerning RMG, the U.S. EPA has expressed several concerns. The City shares the U.S. EPA's commitment to environmental justice and public health, and we look forward to partnering with them to conduct a fair, thorough and timely health impact analysis to inform our future decision-making on the RMG permit application."
Lightfoot's move follows a letter sent to the city by U.S. EPA Administrator Michael Regan that said the proposal to locate the RMG facility on the Southeast Side "has raised significant civil rights concerns."
Regan noted the Southeast Side "ranks at the highest levels (for) ... fine particulate matter, air toxics cancer risk, respiratory hazard, traffic proximity, lead paint, Superfund site proximity, hazardous waste proximity and wastewater discharges." He also wrote: "Since 2014, more than 75 facilities in the southeast area have been investigated by the U.S. EPA, Illinois EPA and the City for noncompliance with the Clean Air Act."
While welcoming news that the permit process has been halted, Chavez said neighborhood activists won't be satisfied until the permit has been denied.
"That's definitely still the goal," she said. "Up until we hear those words, we're going to keep at the city, the federal level too."