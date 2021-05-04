Chicago reapplies travel restrictions as Indiana COVID-19 cases grow

The state of Indiana is back on Chicago's COVID-19 naughty list.

City health officials announced Tuesday the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the Hoosier State prompted them to classify Indiana as "orange" on Chicago's biweekly travel advisory, alongside 17 other U.S. states, Puerto Rico, and the remainder of Illinois.

That means Indiana residents visiting Chicago, and Chicago residents returning home after being in Indiana, are required to quarantine in the city for 10 days after traveling, or test negative for COVID-19 up to 72 hours before entering Chicago and wear a face mask, follow social distancing guidelines, and avoid all gatherings while in the city.

Under city rules, the requirements do not apply to individuals living in Indiana and regularly working or attending school in Chicago, or vice versa, so long as they monitor their body temperature and other COVID-19 symptoms, wear a face covering in public places, follow social distancing guidelines and disinfect their work space.