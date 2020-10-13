Chicago restricts travel to and from Indiana due to COVID-19

"Please don't go unless you really need to go," Arwady pleaded. "We have no goal here in Chicago except to control the spread of COVID, and that Hegewisch area has repeatedly been a hot spot area for us."

Under the city's order — which does not apply to the rest of Illinois — the quarantine requirement is triggered following all "non-essential" travel from Indiana to Chicago or Chicago to Indiana, even if the visit lasts less than 24 hours.

Arwady said individuals commuting to or from the city for work or school are exempt from the quarantine mandate, but must limit their travel to work-related activities and avoid public spaces as much as possible.

In addition, commuters are directed to monitor their body temperature and watch for COVID-19 symptoms, wear a face covering in public, follow social distancing guidelines, regularly clean and disinfect their workspace, and avoid, as much as possible, contact with strangers and large congregate settings.

Also exempt from the quarantine mandate are individuals simply driving through Chicago or Indiana, and people traveling for medical care or shared parental custody purposes.