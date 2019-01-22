INDIANAPOLIS — Many Hoosiers might find it odd to hear the leader of Indiana's judicial branch refer to litigants and other courtroom participants as "customers."
But to Chief Justice Loretta Rush the designation is entirely appropriate. Not because justice is for sale in the Hoosier State, but because the Indiana Constitution requires courts to be open, accessible and fair.
"That is achieved only when we place litigants, victims, witnesses, jurors — all court customers — at the center of every equation, just as our courthouses are at the center of every community," Rush said.
In her annual "State of the Judiciary" address to the General Assembly, the onetime Munster resident pointed to recent judicial branch efforts at combating drug addiction, protecting vulnerable children, enacting pretrial detention reform, developing commercial courts and improving court technology as among the ways Indiana's courts are responding to their customers' needs.
Perhaps nothing has been more transformative than the move to a statewide case management system, known as Odyssey, that Lake County finally joined last year alongside Porter, LaPorte and other longtime users in more than two-thirds of Indiana's 92 counties.
Rush said the online docket, court schedule, electronic filing and payment system ensures that Indiana's courthouses are, in effect, open for business 24 hours a day.
"This means our customers don't have to miss work, leave family, pay postage, make copies — all to pay a traffic ticket, file a case or learn about a court date," Rush said.
In 2018, Rush noted more than 6 million users visited mycase.in.gov more than 20 million times, where fully 80 percent of the state's caseload is available to view for free, including the more than half million e-filed court documents submitted each month.
"In a short time, we have already saved 25 million pieces of paper," Rush said, along with the people, space and time formerly needed to file, store and retrieve those paper documents.
She said courts in 40 counties last year also began using text messages to remind criminal defendants of their court dates, both five days and one day before their hearings.
"The goal here is simple: to reduce the number of people who fail to show up for their court hearing," Rush said.
"Fewer failures to appear means fewer arrest warrants need to be issued, which means fewer defendants are re-arrested, which means fewer people are sent to our already overcrowded jails."
At the same time, Rush observed that courts must serve every person who comes in the door, regardless of whether they have the resources to participate effectively.
To that end, Rush asked Hoosier lawmakers to increase to $2 million, up from $1.5 million, the annual appropriation for legal aid to low-income households involved in civil lawsuits, such as evictions or employment disputes.
"Justice only for those customers who can afford it is not justice for all. In fact, it's not justice at all," Rush said.
House Speaker Brian Bosma, R-Indianapolis, said he's proud to support the chief justice's work to adapt Indiana's court system to meet the changing needs of Hoosiers.
"Indiana has successfully expanded court technology, which is critical to streamlining services and identifying efficiencies," Bosma said.
"Our Hoosier judiciary faces tremendous challenges, but continues to make great strides in curbing the effects of addiction, improving the paths to recovery for offenders and supporting our most vulnerable Hoosier children."