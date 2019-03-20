Child's fatal diagnosis prompts expansion of Indiana's infant health disorder testing

INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric Holcomb is preparing to ask the General Assembly to approve new too…

Mandatory health disorder tests required by Indiana law

Every infant shall be given examinations at the earliest feasible time for the detection of the following disorders:

(1) Phenylketonuria.

(2) Hypothyroidism.

(3) Hemoglobinopathies, including sickle cell anemia.

(4) Galactosemia.

(5) Maple Syrup urine disease.

(6) Homocystinuria.

(7) Inborn errors of metabolism that result in an intellectual disability and that are designated by the state department.

(8) Congenital adrenal hyperplasia.

(9) Biotinidase deficiency.

(10) Disorders detected by tandem mass spectrometry or other technologies with the same or greater detection capabilities as tandem mass spectrometry

(11) Spinal muscular atrophy.

(12) Severe combined immunodeficiency.

(13) Beginning July 1, 2020, Krabbe disease.

(14) Beginning July 1, 2020, Pompe disease.

(15) Beginning July 1, 2020, Hurler syndrome (MPS1).

Source: Indiana Code 16-41-17-2