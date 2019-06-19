CROWN POINT – The Taste of Crown Point will be returning to the city next month.
The event, hosted by the City of Crown Point, will be from 4-10 p.m. July 19 and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. July 20 at Bulldog Park.
The announcement and vote by the Crown Point Board of Public Works to hold the event came Wednesday, roughly a week after the Crossroads Regional Chamber of Commerce announced it would not be hosting its Food and Arts Festival, formerly known as the Taste of Crown Point.
“We are looking to (show) appreciation to our businesses who have been partners to the city. We have had a lot of events that the city puts on and business owners have donated their time or product to the city for the benefit of our residents,” Crown Point Mayor David Uran said during the meeting. “We will have a chance to really showcase our hometown restaurant owners that live here and have staked their flags here for business opportunities as well.”
Diana Bosse, special events director for Crown Point, said the city is currently looking to invite Crown Point restaurants to participate in the festival. Vendors will be provided booth space at no charge.
Live musical performances from local talent will take place at Bulldog Park’s amphitheater, Uran said. The splash pad will be open along with bounce houses during the two-day event.
“This is going to be really about showcasing and featuring our restaurants who have done a great job of promoting community,” Uran said.
Sue Reed, president and CEO of Crossroads Regional Chamber of Commerce, said the chamber decided not to schedule its event this year because of the uncertainty with how many vendors could participate in the event, which is typically twice the size of the recent Corn Roast.
“When we went into planning, Bulldog Park wasn’t even built. We had no way of knowing how many vendors we could accommodate. We didn’t find that out until April,” Reed said. “We will work out the kinks with Corn Roast this year and then plan proactively to have both next year.”
Board member Bob Clemons told Uran the decision for the city to host its own event is “a great idea” and one that “would make his district very happy."