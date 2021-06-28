City lifts COVID restrictions after 15 months

MICHIGAN CITY — Safety restrictions put in place over the last 15 months in response to the COVID-19 pandemic are lifted as of Monday in the city, Mayor Duane Parry has announced.

All businesses and restaurants are free to reopen with no restrictions, he said.

Capacity restrictions have been lifted on large events, such as festivals and conventions, and weddings, church service, parties and other large gatherings can resume, Parry said.

The city's lakefront and zoo are also fully open.

"Businesses can continue to implement their own mitigation strategies - including requiring social distancing and masks - if they choose," the city announced.

"Fully vaccinated individuals can resume activities without wearing a mask except in places where the federal government requires it - like nursing homes, public and health care facilities - or where a business or workplace requires it," Parry said.

"People who are not fully vaccinated should continue to wear a mask in crowded settings," he said. "It is also recommended that unvaccinated individuals wear masks when around youth, who are not yet eligible for the vaccines."