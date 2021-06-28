 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
City lifts COVID restrictions after 15 months
alert urgent

City lifts COVID restrictions after 15 months

Downtown Michigan City stock

Downtown Michigan City.

 John J. Watkins, file, The Times

MICHIGAN CITY — Safety restrictions put in place over the last 15 months in response to the COVID-19 pandemic are lifted as of Monday in the city,  Mayor Duane Parry has announced.

All businesses and restaurants are free to reopen with no restrictions, he said.

Capacity restrictions have been lifted on large events, such as festivals and conventions, and weddings, church service, parties and other large gatherings can resume, Parry said.

The city's lakefront and zoo are also fully open.

Go on patrol with Aaron Crawford, a Cpl. with the Lowell Police Department, as he speaks about joining the force, DUI enforcement grants, and police Jiu-jitsu training.

"Businesses can continue to implement their own mitigation strategies - including requiring social distancing and masks - if they choose," the city announced.

"Fully vaccinated individuals can resume activities without wearing a mask except in places where the federal government requires it - like nursing homes, public and health care facilities - or where a business or workplace requires it," Parry said.

"People who are not fully vaccinated should continue to wear a mask in crowded settings," he said. "It is also recommended that unvaccinated individuals wear masks when around youth, who are not yet eligible for the vaccines."

Local businesses and workplaces can still require masks if they choose, the city said.

"Businesses should support customers and employees who choose to keep wearing a mask," Parry said.

Parry said he encourages vaccinations and recommends contacting the local HealthLinc at 219-872-6200, visiting ourshot.in.gov or calling 211.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Timely rejuvenation at landmark U.S. Hindu temple

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts