A Region civic group is opposing a judicial nominee following the circulation of what appear to be old posts to his now-deleted Facebook page.
The alleged posts contain what the Urban League of Northwest Indiana says are racially and religiously insensitive commentary and images.
The nominee, Merrillville-based attorney Adam J. Sedia, is one of three finalists to fill a vacant seat on the Lake County Superior Court’s Civil Division. He was referred to Gov. Eric Holcomb for consideration by the Lake County Judicial Nominating Commission in March.
Urban League President and CEO Vanessa Allen-McCloud says a “concerned citizen” shared photos of printed copies of posts that appeared on Sedia’s Facebook page in 2016.
The same photos were provided to the The Times by a separate source.
Many of the posts feature what appears to be Sedia's commentary on articles appearing in conservative and mainstream news publications, including The Times.
Controversial posts
One apparent post dated June 3, 2016, links to a Times article about federal Judge Gonzalo Curiel, an East Chicago native whom President Donald Trump wrongly accused of being a member of the National Council of La Raza, a far-left group that advocates open immigration policies.
Curiel is a member of La Raza Lawyers of California, a Hispanic attorneys’ group affiliated with the National Hispanic Bar Association. He has no known ties to NCLR, which has renamed itself Unidos US.
“It’s his history, not his heritage, that raises questions. La Raza is little different from the Klan,” Sedia appears to have written above The Times story.
“Anyone associated with such groups, especially a federal judge, should have his integrity questioned. How did this guy get confirmed?”
Another apparent post links to a blog piece on GalliaWatch, a nationalist website highly critical of Muslim immigration to France. In the post, Sedia highlights a quote attributed to right-wing French politician Marion Le Pen:
“Either we kill Islamism or it will kill us again and again. You are with us and against Islamism, or you are against us and for Islamism. Those who choose the status quo become complicit with our enemies.”
Other apparent posts include shared memes that Allen-McCloud described as “insensitive and inappropriate.” One meme, originally posted to a Facebook page called The Comical Conservative, depicts a 1950s-era American family on a road trip to Mexico.
“We’re almost to Mexico, kids!” the caption states. “After we cross the border illegally, we’re gonna demand citizenship, not pay taxes, refuse to learn their language, criticize their country, and call them racists for wanting to send us back.”
Allen-McCloud says the posts, if authentic, cast doubt on Sedia’s ability to be fair in legal matters involving racial and religious minorities. She has submitted a letter to state Sen. Lonnie Randolph, D-East Chicago, asking him to officially oppose Sedia’s candidacy.
“I’m not calling him a racist, but I question your values if you’re going to print something like that,” Allen-McCloud told The Times.
“If that’s who is in a position to be promoted (to judge), I have problems with that.”
Sedia's response
Reached for comment recently, Sedia said he was aware of “anonymous and unsourced” photos of social media posts that have been circulating since January. He declined to confirm or deny if he had made the posts in question, citing a desire not to affect the ongoing judicial nomination process.
Sedia announced his intention to delete his Facebook account “after years of vacillating” in a post dated Feb. 6, 2017, according to a copy of the posts provided to The Times.
When contacted Friday by The Times, Sedia confirmed he deleted the account but declined to explain why.
“I no longer have an active Facebook account,” Sedia told The Times. “It is not my intention to ever have one again, particularly if I am appointed (superior court judge).”
Circulation of old posts attributed to Sedia’s defunct Facebook account “has caused concern for me and my family,” Sedia told The Times. “I have referred the matter to law enforcement.”
Sedia wouldn't elaborate further on why he referred the matter to law enforcement or what agency was involved.
Shared with local officials
The photos shared with Allen-McCloud mark the second time physical copies of Sedia’s alleged Facebook posts have been sent anonymously to local officials.
Earlier this year, some members of the nine-person Lake County Judicial Nominating Commission received envelopes containing printouts of posts Sedia appears to have made between 2014 and February 2017, when he deleted his account.
Most of the posts contain commentary and links to stories by conservative media outlets such as National Review and The American Conservative. Others favorably cite more fringe content, including a video produced by anti-Islam activist Brigitte Gabriel.
“The way it came to light was that an anonymous source mailed (the posts) to the attorney members of the commission,” Merrillville-based attorney Cordell Funk, the commission’s secretary, told The Times.
According to Funk, the documents were received in advance of public interviews with the candidates that were held March 11.
Ultimately, the commission chose not to consider the material in connection with Sedia’s candidacy because it could not be authenticated and was sent anonymously, Funk said.
The fact that the documents were sent outside a dedicated email address for public comment also factored into the commission’s decision, he said.
“From our point of view, if it had been from a verifiable source or through proper channels, we would have asked him about it,” Funk said. “And we would have asked him about it at the (public) hearing.”
The nominating process
Funk’s account was backed by the Indiana Supreme Court, which confirmed the full nominating commission was aware of the posts before it interviewed Sedia.
“Information received outside the dedicated email address is generally not part of Commission deliberations. However, three of the nine commissioners received anonymous parcels containing unauthenticated social-media posts attributed to Mr. Sedia,” Kathryn Dolan, the court’s chief public information officer, said in an email.
“The parcels were shared with all nine commission members. No commissioner elected to ask questions about these posts during Mr. Sedia’s interview.”
Under Lake County’s judicial selection process, the nominating commission conducts public interviews with applicants and chooses three finalists to refer to the governor for consideration.
The commission consists of nine members — an Indiana Supreme Court justice, four members of the county bar association and four non-attorney members selected by the county board of commissioners.
The governor has 60 days from the date of the nomination to make an appointment. The name of Sedia, along with attorneys Kristina Kantar and Kristen D. Hill, was referred to Holcomb on March 11.
It was not immediately clear if Sedia has been interviewed by Holcomb or his staff as a part of the nomination process.
A spokesperson for the governor's office referred questions about Sedia's nomination to the Lake County Judicial Nominating Commission.