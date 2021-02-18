Civics education may become mandatory course at Indiana middle schools

Hoosier lawmakers are concerned children growing up in Indiana are not learning enough about democratic governance and the founding principles of the United States to prepare them for their future role, and duties, as citizens.
State Rep. Tony Cook, R-Cicero, a former school teacher, principal and superintendent, told the Indiana House on Thursday that national surveys of eighth graders and adults found barely one-quarter of either group could name the three branches of government.
To combat that ignorance, Cook is championing House Bill 1384, requiring every public, charter and state-accredited private school student in the state to complete a one semester course in civics education in either sixth, seventh or eighth grade.
“The current Indiana educational standards merely incorporate civics into the social studies curriculum for grades six though eight, haphazardly. They’re either taught or they’re not taught, and they do not emphasize focused class instructional time on civics alone,” Cook said.
“Recent times and events have shaken and tested our democratic standards and practices, and it is our duty to work hard to keep and reinforce our democratic principles and to train our students to understand and embrace our form of government.”
Under the plan, the State Board of Education, in conjunction with the Indiana Department of Education and the Indiana Civic Education Task Force, will establish standards for civics education by July 1, 2022.
The civics education requirement then would apply to students who begin sixth grade during the 2023-24 school year.
State Rep. Vernon Smith, D-Gary, another educator serving in the House, said he routinely encounters constituents who don’t understand the difference between the federal government and state government, and don’t know their responsibilities as citizens include voting in elections.
“In addition to teaching civics, I think it’s important that we teach patriotism,” Smith said. “When we were a neophyte of a nation we had to teach patriotism, and I think we’re remiss by not doing it today.”
“That’s why some of our young people are signing up with terrorist groups to destroy their own county — because we’re not teaching patriotism.”
The Indiana House overwhelmingly agreed, and voted 96-1 to advance Cook’s legislation to the Senate.