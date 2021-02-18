Civics education may become mandatory course at Indiana middle schools

Hoosier lawmakers are concerned children growing up in Indiana are not learning enough about democratic governance and the founding principles of the United States to prepare them for their future role, and duties, as citizens.

State Rep. Tony Cook, R-Cicero, a former school teacher, principal and superintendent, told the Indiana House on Thursday that national surveys of eighth graders and adults found barely one-quarter of either group could name the three branches of government.

To combat that ignorance, Cook is championing House Bill 1384, requiring every public, charter and state-accredited private school student in the state to complete a one semester course in civics education in either sixth, seventh or eighth grade.

“The current Indiana educational standards merely incorporate civics into the social studies curriculum for grades six though eight, haphazardly. They’re either taught or they’re not taught, and they do not emphasize focused class instructional time on civics alone,” Cook said.