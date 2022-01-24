Clerical error briefly makes Northwest Indiana congressman a multimillionaire

INPRS provides modest pensions to state and local government employees and offers the opportunity for those workers to set aside an additional 3% of their earnings in an annuity savings account.

But no one has an INPRS retirement account worth anywhere close to $50 million, let alone a 16-year township trustee with a $250,000+ mortgage on his home, a $10,000+ auto loan and $10,000+ in credit card debt.

So how did it happen?

According to Mrvan’s office, someone simply checked the wrong box.

Instead of marking a box on his financial disclosure form showing Mrvan has an INPRS account worth more than $50,000, the person filling out the form checked a box showing Mrvan’s asset was worth at least $50 million.

And not only was Mrvan supposedly sitting on $50 million but the account also generated more than $5 million in income last year for the congressman, according to the erroneous form.

Mrvan’s office said the congressman recently submitted a revised financial disclosure form that accurately lists his assets and earnings.

It’s not yet available on the website of the clerk of the U.S. House.