Clerical error briefly makes Northwest Indiana congressman a multimillionaire

The brief tenure of U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan, D-Highland, as one of the richest members of Congress appears to be over.

Of course, Mrvan never was one of the richest members of Congress.

Prior to his 2020 election to represent Lake, Porter and western LaPorte counties in the U.S. House, Mrvan earned $92,000 a year as North Township trustee and $9,000 in connection with unspecified work at Vyto’s Pharmacy.

But a “clerical error” on his House financial disclosure form inadvertently put Mrvan in the financially rarefied air breathed by U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., whose $200 million net worth stems from several health care companies he founded, and the estimated $60 million of U.S. Rep. Peter Meijer, R-Mich., whose family owns the Meijer chain of retail stores.

Last month, Business Insider projected Mrvan’s net worth to be $49.8 million, making the first-term congressman 14th richest out of the 535 members of the House and Senate.

It said Mrvan’s wealth, apparently earned through pharmaceutical sales and work as a mortgage broker, was nearly all parked in the Indiana Public Retirement System.

That should have been the first clue something was off.

INPRS provides modest pensions to state and local government employees and offers the opportunity for those workers to set aside an additional 3% of their earnings in an annuity savings account.

But no one has an INPRS retirement account worth anywhere close to $50 million, let alone a 16-year township trustee with a $250,000+ mortgage on his home, a $10,000+ auto loan and $10,000+ in credit card debt.

So how did it happen?

According to Mrvan’s office, someone simply checked the wrong box.

Instead of marking a box on his financial disclosure form showing Mrvan has an INPRS account worth more than $50,000, the person filling out the form checked a box showing Mrvan’s asset was worth at least $50 million.

And not only was Mrvan supposedly sitting on $50 million but the account also generated more than $5 million in income last year for the congressman, according to the erroneous form.

Mrvan’s office said the congressman recently submitted a revised financial disclosure form that accurately lists his assets and earnings.

It’s not yet available on the website of the clerk of the U.S. House.

Mrvan’s office also has begun reaching out and submitting corrections to publications that mistook Mrvan for a richer man.

