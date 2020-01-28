Click! Here's your ticket. Senate panel OKs speed cameras in Indiana work zones

At the Indiana Statehouse, Ford said his only goal is to improve safety in highway work zones. State records show five Indiana road construction workers have been killed on the job in the past five years.

His plan, however, would not necessarily reduce work zone speeding because it requires a motorist to be traveling at least 11 mph over the limit to get a ticket. INDOT also would have to prove construction employees were present and working to issue a ticket.

In addition, Ford's proposed fines are significantly less than the financial penalties police can issue for exceeding a work zone speed limit.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

For example, a first camera-recorded offense would come with a written warning, followed by a $75 fine for a second violation and $150 for subsequent offenses.

In comparison, an Indiana police-issued work zone ticket is $300 the first time, $500 for the second and $1,000 for a third offense within three years.

Ford's legislation also limits INDOT to four camera systems statewide that cannot be relocated for one year after they are deployed.

State Sen. Blake Doriot, R-Syracuse, said that's still better than doing nothing to protect workers in highway construction zones.