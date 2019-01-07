INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosier lawmakers leading the charge to enact an Indiana bias crime statute, including state Sen. Mike Bohacek, R-Michiana Shores, have the backing of some of Indiana's most powerful business and community organizations.
Indiana Forward includes more than 90 major state employers, nonprofit organizations, colleges and universities, and faith-based and trade groups.
It's committed to advocating, during the four-month legislative session that began last week, for General Assembly approval of a clear, specific and inclusive hate crime law that allows judges to enhance prison sentences when a crime is motivated by bias toward a victim's characteristics, such as race, ethnicity, religion, national origin, sex, disability, gender identity and sexual orientation.
"This is a unifying moment for Indiana's corporate, nonprofit, advocacy and faith communities around an issue that is foundational to our reputation and prosperity," said Ann Murtlow, president and CEO of United Way of Central Indiana.
"We're proud to join Gov. Eric Holcomb's effort to move Indiana forward, and we're committed — now more than ever before — to seeing our lawmakers pass a bias crimes bill that makes it clear that we welcome all in the Hoosier State."
Indiana is among just five states, including Arkansas, Georgia, South Carolina and Wyoming, without a bias-motivated or hate crime law on the books.
Bias crime legislation repeatedly has failed to garner majority support at the Statehouse in prior years due largely to Republicans refusing to extend protections to lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender individuals on the same basis as other protected characteristics.
Under Bohacek's proposal, Senate Bill 12, judges would be explicitly permitted to consider a biased motivation for a crime, including anti-LGBT feelings, as an aggravating factor when deciding whether a convicted felon should serve more than the advisory prison term.
It still would not be a crime to have hateful thoughts or to express hateful opinions.
But committing a violent crime motivated by such thoughts or opinions potentially would make the perpetrator eligible for an enhanced sentence at the Department of Correction.
"Now is the time to show the world that the phrase 'Hoosier hospitality' isn't lip service — it's one of our state’s core values," said Michael O'Connor, senior director of government affairs at Indianapolis drugmaker Eli Lilly and Co.
"When it comes to attracting and retaining leading employers and top talent, we must send a clear and clarifying message: Indiana is a safe place in which to live, work and do business.
"We hope all Hoosiers will join us in asking their legislators to move Indiana forward and declare that hate is not tolerated in our state."