Company delayed in notifying police of escape yet again, sheriff says

Then at 6 p.m. April 25, Collins was released from the Gary Police Department because no formal charges had been filed against him and ICU Monitoring did not send anyone to make contact with Collins and follow up on his release, the sheriff said.

ICU Monitoring told police they sent two messages to Collins nearly six hours later to request that he call ICU immediately in order to update his address, Martinez said.

On April 26 two additional messages were sent to Collins, which asked him to confirm his scheduled movements for the day, but Collins did not respond. Then on April 28, Collins was sent another message by the monitoring company to charge his ankle monitoring device and that if he did not do so before the battery dies, he could face a felony charge of escape, police said. Again, Collins did not respond to the message.

According to court records, an arrest warrant was issued for Collins on April 28.

Martinez said according to his GPS tracker, Collins was in Chicago that day. The sheriff said that ICU requires clients contact the company within 10 minutes of being paged or messaged.

"It took five days after Collins was released from the Gary Police Department for ICU to finally file a police report on April 30th," Martinez said.