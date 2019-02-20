CROWN POINT — The Lake County Board of Elections unanimously dismissed three voter complaints it heard at a public meeting Tuesday, but allegations of voting irregularities suggest the county’s poll workers could use more training, board members said.
Two of the complaints centered on allegations that poll workers had acted improperly in performance of their duties during elections last year.
After hearing from disaffected voters, board members cleared the election workers of any intentional wrongdoing. However, there were unintended slip-ups that could serve as a “learning experience” for future elections, elections board Chairman Kevin Smith said.
In one complaint, Gary resident Roy Gillis Jr. claimed a poll judge prevented him from helping his visually impaired wife cast a ballot in the November general election, even though election law allows for disabled people to be accompanied by a relative in the voting booth.
Gillis further alleged the poll worker tried to influence his wife’s vote in the booth, telling her to “keep this simple” and “vote straight Democrat,” according to a copy of his complaint provided to The Times.
The poll judge, Marji Rush-Collette, flatly denied the charge, saying she had only told Gillis that precinct judges would have to assist his wife with her ballot.
“You can vote for King Kong, I don’t care,” she quipped.
Rush-Collette went on to say she was aware that family members could help disabled relatives cast their ballots, but thought that paperwork to that effect had to be on file before the election.
A poll inspector who was at the polling place backed Collette’s account, telling the board she had asked Gillis to sign an affidavit of voter assistance that would allow him to accompany his wife into the both. Gillis refused to sign the the document, the inspector, Berdia Lovings, told the board.
A separate complaint lodged by Hammond resident Verlon Jackson alleged wrongdoing on the part of a poll worker and Angela Crowder, a Democratic precinct committeeperson. Jackson, who was running against Crowder, claimed a poll judge left his post to go use the bathroom at home and later shouted slogans in support of Crowder inside the polling place, a violation of anti-electioneering rules.
Jackson also alleged that Crowder had knowingly allowed her nephew to serve as a poll clerk even though she was on the ballot, a charge she denied. State election law prohibits an individual from being a poll worker where a relative is running for office.
The board dismissed Jackson’s complaint after legal counsel advised there were no independent witnesses to corroborate it. But Republican board member Dana Dumezich warned the incident with Crowder’s nephew was something that “could land him in legal trouble or invalidate the results of the election.”
Dumezich and other board members agreed that future training of poll workers in Lake County should reinforce provisions concerning anti-electioneering and voter assistance affidavits.