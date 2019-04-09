'Complete chaos' election spurs unanimous Senate approval for Porter County reforms

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Senate unanimously approved legislation Monday to revamp Porter County election administration following November balloting that state Sen. Ed Charbonneau, R-Valparaiso, described as "complete chaos."
Charbonneau said House Bill 1217 is aimed at preventing a repeat of last year's general election that saw missing poll workers, non-existent absentee ballot deliveries and no vote tallies for days after the polls closed, all of which led to a "scathing" rebuke by the secretary of state.
Under the plan, a new board of elections and registration would administer voting in Porter County, instead of bundling the task with the other duties of the circuit court clerk.
Day-to-day operations would be overseen by a clerk-appointed director and assistant director, who must belong to different political parties, and the directors would hire election board employees on an equal-party basis.
In addition, the directors and all the employees must win bipartisan approval from a five-person election board composed of two Democrats and two Republicans, chosen by each party's county chairman; as well as the county clerk.
The measure also prohibits nepotism in direct appointments to election board positions statewide, and requires Porter County absentee ballots be counted in a central location, instead of being delivered to polling places on Election Day.
The House, which previously voted 94-0 for the legislation, must now consent to a minor change made by the Senate to send it to Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb for his signature or veto.