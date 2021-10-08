Congressman recruiting candidates for U.S. military service academies

MERRILLVILLE — U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan, D-Highland, is encouraging Northwest Indiana high school seniors and college students interested in attending a U.S. military academy to apply at his office for a congressional nomination.

A nomination from a congressman, or another designated individual, is required to attend the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, New York; U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis, Maryland; U.S. Air Force Academy at Colorado Springs, Colorado; U.S. Merchant Marine Academy at Kings Point, New York; and the U.S. Coast Guard Academy at New London, Connecticut.

Mrvan is permitted to nominate up to 10 individuals for each vacant academy slot allotted to the 1st Congressional District. Interested individuals should apply to his office by Oct. 29.

"This is an invaluable opportunity for students to obtain an incredible education and serve our nation," Mrvan said.

More information about the nominating process, and the application, are available by calling Tom Kubon, service academy coordinator in Mrvan's Merrillville office, at 219-795-1844; or by searching "service academy nominations" online at mrvan.house.gov.

