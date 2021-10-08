 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Congressman recruiting candidates for U.S. military service academies
urgent

Congressman recruiting candidates for U.S. military service academies

MERRILLVILLE — U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan, D-Highland, is encouraging Northwest Indiana high school seniors and college students interested in attending a U.S. military academy to apply at his office for a congressional nomination.

A nomination from a congressman, or another designated individual, is required to attend the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, New York; U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis, Maryland; U.S. Air Force Academy at Colorado Springs, Colorado; U.S. Merchant Marine Academy at Kings Point, New York; and the U.S. Coast Guard Academy at New London, Connecticut.

Mrvan is permitted to nominate up to 10 individuals for each vacant academy slot allotted to the 1st Congressional District. Interested individuals should apply to his office by Oct. 29.

Join Cpl. Jerry Patrick, as he patrols the hallways of Lake Central and Kahler Middle School.

"This is an invaluable opportunity for students to obtain an incredible education and serve our nation," Mrvan said.

More information about the nominating process, and the application, are available by calling Tom Kubon, service academy coordinator in Mrvan's Merrillville office, at 219-795-1844; or by searching "service academy nominations" online at mrvan.house.gov.

Download PDF U.S. military service academy nomination application form
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Kids paddle their way through history, nature

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts