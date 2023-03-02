LAPORTE — Staffers for U.S. Rep. Rudy Yakym, R-Granger, will be available next week in LaPorte to answer in-person questions and directly assist constituents with federal government issues.

The congressman's staff is holding "office hours" from 1 to 3 p.m. Monday at the LaPorte Parks and Recreation Department, 250 Pine Lake Ave.

A second session is scheduled in LaPorte County from 1 to 2:30 p.m. March 27 at the Hanna Public Library, 108 E. West St.

Yakym has represented all of LaPorte County — excluding Coolspring, Michigan, New Durham, Scipio and Springfield townships — since last year when he was elected to succeed the late Jackie Walorski, R-Elkhart.

Residents of Indiana's 2nd Congressional District also can call 574-204-2645 to reach constituent services staffers at Yakym's district office in Mishawaka.

