Consent decree proposed in wake of 2019 spill that killed thousands of fish

HAMMOND — A proposed consent decree filed Monday requires Cleveland-Cliffs to pay $3 million in civil penalties and make other improvements at its Burns Harbor facility for permit violations under the Clean Water Act, including a 2019 spill that killed thousands of fish and forced beach closures.

The Environmental Law & Policy Center and Hoosier Environmental Council, which filed a citizen lawsuit against the steelmaker in late 2019, said the proposed consent decree filed by attorneys for the U.S. and Indiana would resolve their claims and provide "the full suite of remedies available under the Clean Water Act."

The consent decree must still be approved by a U.S. District Court judge. The case had not yet been assigned to a judge Monday, online records showed.

In their citizen lawsuit, the two environmental groups accused ArcelorMittal, which owned the Burns Harbor facility in 2019, of violating its Clean Water Act permit more than 100 times during the past five years.

One of those violations included an August 2019 discharge of higher-than-permitted levels of cyanide and ammonia into the east branch of the Little Calumet River, which flows directly into Lake Michigan.

The spill killed 3,000 fish and forced the closure of nearby beaches, including those at newly designated Indiana Dunes National Park.

Indiana American Water, which provides drinking water to much of the Region, restricted water intake at its nearby Ogden Dunes filtration plant as a precaution but found no sign of contamination during real-time monitoring, a spokesman said at the time.

Cleveland-Cliffs, which took ownership of the Burns Harbor facility in December 2020, admitted in the proposed consent decree that the steelmaking operation "violated pollution laws aimed at protecting health and the environment" for more than five years.

"Those violations include illegal discharges of cyanide, ammonia and other pollutants, as well as violations of emergency reporting requirements in the event of spills," the consent decree states.

The Burns Harbor facility is one of the largest fully integrated steels mills in North America and has the capacity to produce about 5 million tons of raw steel each year, according to court records.

The proposed consent decree requires Cleveland-Cliffs to complete "comprehensive operational upgrades to the steel mill to prevent future cyanide and ammonia violations," the environmental groups said.

The steelmaker agreed to improve its notification procedures and pay $3 million in civil penalties, which are to be split between Indiana and the U.S. Treasury.

Cleveland-Cliffs also will be required to fund environmental projects that will benefit Region residents, including a transfer of Cleveland-Cliffs property adjacent to Indiana Dunes National Park that will be placed into a land trust.

Howard Lerner, executive director of the Environmental Law & Policy Center, said engagement by his organization and HEC show citizen lawsuit enforcement provisions "protect people and the environment."

"We're putting industrial operators on notice that the waters of Northwest Indiana can't be polluted without consequence," Lerner said.

Jesse Kharbanda, the Hoosier Environmental Council's executive director, said his organization hopes the consent decree will help protect "the extraordinary ecological treasure that is Lake Michigan from another toxic industrial spill" and "elevate environmental protection across Northwest Indiana, which has several communities that have borne a special burden of environmental injustice for far too long."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.