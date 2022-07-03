Conservative attorney's 'model law' would ban nearly all abortions in state

A prominent Indiana attorney for conservative causes, including the National Right to Life Committee, has prepared what he describes as a model law for states to enact if they want to ban nearly all abortions.

Attorney Jim Bopp, of Terre Haute, said his proposal offers "the best opportunity to protect the unborn" following last month's U.S. Supreme Court ruling rescinding the constitutional right to abortion established by the high court's 1973 Roe v. Wade decision.

"It is important that such states not only prohibit illegal abortions, but also employ a robust enforcement regime, so that these laws are sure to be enforced," Bopp said. "Our model law does just that. It builds on the substantial experience the right-to-life movement has had in developing pro-life legislation."

Leaders of the Republican-controlled General Assembly so far have been mum following the Supreme Court ruling on exactly how far the House and Senate plan to go toward eliminating the approximately 7,000 abortions performed each year in Indiana, and whether any abortion ban will include exceptions for rape, incest or the life or health of the mother.

Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb has called the Legislature into special session July 6 to tackle abortion and other state issues. But legislative leaders last week postponed the session's start until July 25 to have more time to develop preliminary abortion legislation.

If history is any guide, the GOP abortion measure ultimately filed at the Statehouse is likely to look like Bopp's proposal, since Bopp repeatedly has guided Hoosier lawmakers in developing and defending abortion, immigration, campaign finance and anti-LGBTQ policies.

Bopp's abortion plan would ban all abortion, including in cases of rape and incest. The only permissible abortion would be to prevent the immediate death of a pregnant woman, where delay would create serious risk of substantial and irreversible physical impairment of a major bodily function, not including psychological or emotional conditions.

A doctor or another person who successfully performs an abortion would be subject to prosecution for a level 2 felony, punishable by 10-30 years in prison.

The perpetrator of an incomplete abortion that results in the birth of a live child could be charged with a level 3 felony, punishable by 3-16 years in prison.

Bopp's proposal also would apply the same criminal penalties to any person who provides a pregnant woman, or someone acting on her behalf, any information about where to procure an abortion, including hosting or maintaining a website advising women about abortion availability elsewhere.

Likewise, Bopp's legislation would make the sale, distribution or advertising of the two-dose abortion pill to a person likely to use it for an illegal abortion a level 3 felony, as well as taking a pregnant minor across state lines to obtain an abortion without the consent of her parents.

In no case, however, would a pregnant woman who obtains an abortion be subject to criminal penalties, according to the plan.

Bopp acknowledges such criminal laws are likely to be ineffective in "large urban centers and college towns" where most Indiana abortion clinics are located because "radical Democrat prosecutors" have indicated their reluctance to enforce stringent abortion bans.

As a result, he's recommending the state's attorney general be authorized to either supplement or substitute for the county prosecutor if the locally elected prosecutor uses their discretion not to pursue alleged abortion crimes.

In addition to criminal sanctions, Bopp also is urging state legislators to authorize civil lawsuits against abortion providers for "wrongful death of an unborn child."

Potential litigants, including the pregnant woman, the father of an aborted fetus and the parents of a minor who obtains an abortion, could seek monetary penalties, punitive damages, attorney fees and court costs.

Under the model law, an abortion-related civil action could not be filed by a person who impregnated a woman through rape, sexual assault, incest or other criminal conduct.

It also would require the state medical licensing board to revoke the license of any physician who performs an illegal abortion.

Carol Tobias, president of National Right to Life, said states enacting the model law will take a big step toward continuing the efforts of anti-abortion advocates to drastically reduce the number of abortions in America.

"With this model law, we are laying out a roadmap for the right-to-life movement so that, in a post-Roe society, we can protect many mothers and their children from the tragedy of abortion," Tobias said.

Statehouse Democrats, who hold just 29 of 100 seats in the House and 11 of 50 Senate seats, generally oppose new abortion restrictions, in part because they say Indiana isn't doing nearly enough to support families and children already living in the state.

"It's convenient for Republican lawmakers to advocate for the unborn when there are literally hundreds of thousands of children and families that are suffering right now. If I must take a side, I will take the side of a living, breathing human who is in need," said state Rep. Vernon Smith, D-Gary.

