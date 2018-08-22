LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — Construction is almost ready to begin at Sunset Hill Farm County Park for a new silo-themed program center.
The 1,700-square-foot building will provide space for additional programming and be available for rental. The building will be able to accommodate more than 100 people.
Walter Lenckos, superintendent of Porter County Parks and Recreation, said Wednesday his department is waiting on approval from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, which he said is short-staffed, before construction can start.
Stakes are in the ground, and construction can start as soon as final approvals are in place.
The ceremonial groundbreaking took place in May. Since then, a number of events have been held in the field where the new building will be erected.
“Now that summer camp and our music festivals are over, it’s full steam ahead,” Lenckos said. “We also just received our final design release from the state, so visitors will now see construction when they come to the park.”
The silo theme is intended to invoke memories of the park’s previous use as a working farm.
The Park Board and Porter County Parks Foundation had their sights set on building a new barn, a project that lingered for years. Instead, the silo building is being built now, near the site of the original barn.
The park’s programming has grown in recent years. More than 6,000 students participate in school programs each year, and summer camp participation has increased more than 150 percent in recent years. Participation in adult programs has more than tripled.
“We have to thank our donors. They’re what really made this entire project possible,” Lenckos said. “Because of their generosity, the community can enjoy this new building, and the history of Sunset Hill Farm continues in a modern context.”
Lenckos said the original timeline for completion was just before the parks department’s annual Winter Lights festival in November.
“If we can have the building ready for Winter Lights, it will take that festival to the next level because we could utilize an indoor space for some of that event,” Lenckos said.