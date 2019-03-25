HOBART — Groundbreaking could be a few months away for an $11 million apartment complex for low-income veterans.
A Safe Haven will build the 75-unit facility in the southeast corner of the Silverstone area, which is off Mississippi Street and north of U.S. 30.
Brian Rowland, a co-founder of A Safe Haven, said a groundbreaking could take place in August or September.
Rowland said preliminary design work for the facility is done. He described the building as having a hotel-like appearance.
The complex, which could be completed in 2020, will serve veterans who can’t afford to live independently. That can include homeless or disabled veterans.
The goal is to help veterans in need become self-sufficient and find employment through services provided at the facility.
Rowland said a case manager from the Adam Benjamin Jr. Clinic will be available at the facility.
Hobart leaders on several occasions have displayed their support of the facility.
In addition to providing needed services to veterans, city officials believe the project could attract more development in the Silverstone area.
The City Council recently approved the first reading of an ordinance that will designate the operation as a permitted use within the planned unit development district of the Silverstone property. The panel could adopt the measure during its April 3 session.
The council in January also adopted a resolution indicating Hobart is willing to serve as a conduit to issue bonds for the development. That action allowed the bond application process to start.
Hobart is not obligated to pay off the bonds, and funding generated by the project will be used to make bond payments.
The council eventually will consider issuing the bonds, but it hasn't yet been determined when that will happen.