Consultant urges countywide, regional look at housing affordability

Evaluating the apartment rental market, Lankenau said the 2 percent vacancy rate “is extremely low, so there’s very much a shortage of rental housing in the area.”

Rents are “pretty modest” compared to other cities Urban Partners has worked with, Lankenau said, especially considering the amenities. “We were surprised at the value you get, actually,” Kwon said, with apartment complexes offering a pool, fitness center and laundry facilities.

Rents are likely to increase at some point, Kwon predicted, which would exacerbate the problem low-income residents face in paying for housing.

According to Urban Partners’ study, released Tuesday, 40 percent of Valparaiso renters pay more than 30 percent of their household income on housing costs and 21 percent are considered extremely burdened, paying half or more of their income for housing. Those figures don’t include renters in subsidized housing.

The city has a deficit of 1,355 housing units for very-low-income residents, Kwon said.