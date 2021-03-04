Consultant urges countywide, regional look at housing affordability

VALPARAISO — Affordable housing isn’t just a Valparaiso issue, so it should be discussed at a countywide or regional level, consultant Isaac Kwon told the City Council and stakeholders Thursday night.
That’s one of a number of strategies Kwon and Christopher Lankenau, of Urban Partners, recommended.
“Working in a regional collaboration is the ideal, but that’s an uphill battle. We recognize that,” Kwon said.
Kwon is originally from Los Angeles. Southern California’s approach to dealing with homelessness was to drop off people in downtown Los Angeles to shift the problem elsewhere, he said.
Valparaiso has more than half of the county’s subsidized low-income housing, he said. That doesn’t take into account converting two of the Uptown East buildings to affordable housing, from student housing, and the planned Green Oaks development, Kwon said. Those will bring Valparaiso’s share of the county’s subsidized housing to 57 percent.
Another recommendation is to increase the housing stock at all price points. The city isn’t seeing enough new housing units, rental or owner-occupied, to meet the demands of the growing population, Kwon said. That would require adding 175 units per year.
“You need a variety of housing types,” he said. “You can’t only build low-income housing rentals, either."
Evaluating the apartment rental market, Lankenau said the 2 percent vacancy rate “is extremely low, so there’s very much a shortage of rental housing in the area.”
Rents are “pretty modest” compared to other cities Urban Partners has worked with, Lankenau said, especially considering the amenities. “We were surprised at the value you get, actually,” Kwon said, with apartment complexes offering a pool, fitness center and laundry facilities.
Rents are likely to increase at some point, Kwon predicted, which would exacerbate the problem low-income residents face in paying for housing.
According to Urban Partners’ study, released Tuesday, 40 percent of Valparaiso renters pay more than 30 percent of their household income on housing costs and 21 percent are considered extremely burdened, paying half or more of their income for housing. Those figures don’t include renters in subsidized housing.
The city has a deficit of 1,355 housing units for very-low-income residents, Kwon said.
Valparaiso should consider changing its zoning downtown and near downtown to allow for denser housing without having to seek variances that can deter developers, he also urged. Increasing housing density is popular with millennials and baby boomers who favor a walkable community. Valparaiso is a leader in the state in having a world-class park downtown along with a large variety of restaurants, Kwon said.
A density bonus could encourage developers to increase the housing stock in the downtown and near-downtown areas, he said.
“That is kind of the most aggressive (incentive) that is allowed in the state of Indiana” for that type of housing, Planning Director Beth Shrader said.
The city should also consider a grant program to help teachers, nurses, police officers and others acquire older housing stock for first homes, the consultants said. Structuring the grant as a soft second mortgage, forgiven over time, would encourage them to live in the home long enough to see the loan forgiven.
Another grant program could be used for façade improvements or basic systems like HVAC, roofing and plumbing.
Home Team Valpo, a nonprofit that is a pet project of Mayor Matt Murphy, could help owners of low-income households complete necessary home repairs.
Workforce development, education and other steps are needed to boost incomes, Kwon said.
“Folks need to have better jobs. Some folks need to get jobs,” he said. “You need to have a macro-level lens to solve the housing issue.\