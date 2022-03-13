Contentious issues dominated 'challenging' Indiana legislative session

The Indiana General Assembly adjourned its annual session last week in a spirit of bipartisanship — everyone at the Statehouse seemed glad it was over.

But the momentary joy early Wednesday morning when the gavels banged down in the House and Senate for the last time could not disguise a growing divide within the Republican supermajorities in each chamber, as well as between the Legislature and Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb.

At the center of the dispute are a growing number of GOP lawmakers, primarily social conservatives, fed up that Indiana Republicans are not using their overwhelming control of state government to play a leading role in enacting policies in response to real and imagined national controversies.

For example, multiple legislative attempts to dictate how schools should teach "controversial" topics, primarily in House Bill 1134, repeatedly faltered amid strong pushback by Hoosier educators and late night TV shaming, particularly of state Sen. Scott Baldwin, R-Noblesville, who demanded "impartial" teaching on Nazism, fascism and related topics.

Baldwin later apologized for his remark and issued a statement saying "teachers should condemn those dangerous ideologies."

A similar effort to criminalize teachers and librarians for exposing kids to books and other materials some may find obscene, particularly those containing LGBTQ content, ultimately didn't make it to the governor's desk after bouncing in and out of numerous bills, including House Bill 1369 that passed the House 65-33 in the waning hours of the legislative session but got voted down 29-21 in the Senate.

Both measures were backed by lawmakers eager to follow the lead of Republican Attorney General Todd Rokita and ban "Critical Race Theory," which isn't taught in Indiana schools, after a similar campaign last year in Virginia led to GOP gains in that state.

"It's been a challenging year, frankly, to find a way forward," said Senate President Rod Bray, R-Martinsville. "Lots of contentious issues, but we worked through them and found a way to resolve most of them."

"We couldn't get all of them across the finish line, of course, but that's how this place works."

Other priority issues for national conservatives that failed this year in Indiana included key components of House Enrolled Act 1001, blocking businesses from imposing COVID-19 vaccine requirements on their employees, and House Enrolled Act 1116, sharply limiting the use of mail-in absentee ballots, as well as House Bill 1122, restricting the siting of adult-oriented businesses.

At the same time, the General Assembly successfully passed House Enrolled Act 1041, banning transgender girls from participating in girls' sports at the elementary and high school level, even though the IHSAA already bars nearly all trans girls from school sports.

Still, many advocates for the measure, including Rokita, said afterward they were disappointed the trans sports ban did not extend to women's college and professional athletics as well.

GOP lawmakers also defied the leaders of professional law enforcement organizations, including State Police Superintendent Doug Carter, to approve House Enrolled Act 1296 that will, if signed by Holcomb, make Indiana the 22nd state to allow handgun owners age 18 and older to carry their weapon in public without needing to obtain a state license.

"You absolutely can support law enforcement and support this bill," said state Sen. Aaron Freeman, R-Indianapolis, "You either trust the citizens of Indiana or you don't."

Meanwhile, business organizations that traditionally see nearly all their legislative goals achieved at the Statehouse expressed disappointment the tax cuts in House Enrolled Act 1002 only included elimination of the utility receipts tax and a minor personal income tax reduction, and omitted the House-approved personal property tax and business sales tax cuts they hoped to see enacted into law.

"It’s unfortunate that Senate Republicans fail to see that this shouldn’t be happening and only serves to discourage large capital investment in Indiana. Getting rid of this tax would infuse our economy and add jobs," said Kevin Brinegar, CEO of the Indiana Chamber of Commerce.

Bray said on taxes, and what seemed like a lot of different issues this year, the Senate and House each took "just a different approach to some really challenging issues."

"We tried to take into consideration the needs of all Hoosiers, including business. You'll find from time to time though we were a little bit at odds with regard to the real needs we were trying to address," Bray said.

The two chambers did unite against the perceived dictatorial power of the governor by adopting at the last minute a once-scuttled provision in House Enrolled Act 1211 scaling back the emergency rule making authority of state agencies, and halting House Enrolled Act 1260 in an effort by the Hoosier Lottery to launch online lottery ticket sales.

And yet, they also gave the Holcomb-led Indiana Economic Development Corp. in Senate Enrolled Act 361 a $300 million annual fund, with few strings attached, to try to attract more businesses and high-paying jobs to the Hoosier State.

In addition, lawmakers spurred Holcomb to end his public health emergency declaration March 4 by writing into state law the few remaining components of his COVID-19 executive order needed to ensure Indiana continues receiving enhanced federal funding to combat the pandemic.

Though House Enrolled Act 1001 also cuts off supplemental federal food aid to Indiana families April 16 — regardless of how long the federal government continues the program.

Lawmakers said they wanted to show the federal government Indiana doesn't support its reckless deficit spending and inflationary monetary policies.

"I hope everybody calls their congressman and their senators and says: 'Quit spending money we don't have and let's end this inflation that's destroying the lives of a lot of our citizens,'" said state Sen. Mike Young, R-Indianapolis.

Multiple Statehouse Democrats characterized this year's legislative session as a Republican "civil war."

They said the conflict for now seems to be a series of isolated skirmishes. But they believe it could turn far more vicious next year depending on who wins in the May 3 Republican primary and is elected at the Nov. 8 general election, when all 100 House members and 25-of-50 senators will be on the ballot.

"This session saw too much time focused on divisive and regressive topics — topics that didn't move our state forward," said Senate Democratic Leader Greg Taylor, D-Indianapolis.

"It's a shame that we had to put so much energy toward fighting bad policy when there was so much other important work we could have been doing."

Northwest Indiana lawmakers found more common ground on a variety of Region issues that came before the General Assembly.

Among the items headed to the governor's desk are House Enrolled Act 1110, permitting Aberdeen to seek to be annexed by Valparaiso even though the subdivision is not contiguous to the city; House Enrolled Act 1011, authorizing Lowell to more aggressively invest the proceeds of its recent water system sale; and House Enrolled Act 1112, increasing what Indiana Medicaid pays for private ambulance runs to match the higher rates paid by the Medicare health insurance program for senior citizens.

"I am grateful to all of my fellow legislators for their hard work this session, and I am confident that the legislation we passed will have a positive impact on our state. I look forward to continuing to find ways to improve the quality of life here in Indiana," said state Sen. Ed Charbonneau, R-Valparaiso.

