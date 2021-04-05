Contested races in Burnham, Lansing highlight local elections

Illinois voters will go to the polls Tuesday to make their choices in municipal, school board and other races.

Voters who are not yet registered may still do so and vote Tuesday via same-day registration at their home precinct. For same-day registration, two qualifying forms of ID are required. A list of polling places and information on ways to vote is available at Cook County Clerk Karen Yarbrough's election website at https://www.cookcountyclerkil.gov/agency/ways-vote.

Here's a look at some local races:

Burnham

Four-term incumbent Mayor Robert Polk is being challenged by Burnham School District 154.5 board member Antwon Russell.

There also are contested races for village clerk, where incumbent Lus Chavez and challenger John Hajduch are running; and for trustee, where incumbents John Cap and Travis Claybrooks are running for three available spots along with Christopher Hodges and Jasmyne Peters.

Lansing

Incumbent Mayor Patty Eidam and Vivian Payne are running unopposed for reelection.