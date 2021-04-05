Contested races in Burnham, Lansing highlight local elections

Illinois voters will go to the polls Tuesday to make their choices in municipal, school board and other races.
Voters who are not yet registered may still do so and vote Tuesday via same-day registration at their home precinct. For same-day registration, two qualifying forms of ID are required. A list of polling places and information on ways to vote is available at Cook County Clerk Karen Yarbrough's election website at https://www.cookcountyclerkil.gov/agency/ways-vote.
Here's a look at some local races:
Burnham
Four-term incumbent Mayor Robert Polk is being challenged by Burnham School District 154.5 board member Antwon Russell.
There also are contested races for village clerk, where incumbent Lus Chavez and challenger John Hajduch are running; and for trustee, where incumbents John Cap and Travis Claybrooks are running for three available spots along with Christopher Hodges and Jasmyne Peters.
Lansing
Incumbent Mayor Patty Eidam and Vivian Payne are running unopposed for reelection.
There are four candidates running for three trustee positions: incumbents Dr. Maureen Grady-Perovich, Brian Hardy and Lionel "Leo" Valencia and challenger Micaela Smith.
Calumet City
State Rep. Thaddeus Jones, who is seeking to become the city's first black mayor, is the only candidate on the ballot, but Tony Quiroz has filed with the clerk's office as a write-in candidate. Jones defeated 18-year incumbent Mayor Michelle Markiewicz-Qualkinbush in the Democratic primary in February.
Running unopposed are incumbent Clerk Nyota Figgs and incumbent Treasurer Gerald "Gerry" Tarka. Also unopposed in aldermanic races are incumbents Michael Navarrete (1st), DeAndre Tillman (3rd), Ramonde Williams (4th), DeJuan Gardner (5th), James "JR" Patton (6th) and Anthony Smith (7th), along with newcomer Monet Wilson (2nd).
Lynwood
Current Trustee Jada Curry is running unopposed for mayor after defeating four-term incumbent Eugene Williams in February's Democratic primary. Also running unopposed are incumbent Clerk Karen Wingfield-Bond and trustee candidates Randall Blakey, Rolanda "R.M." Clark and David Lilly.
Thornton Fractional District 215
Four candidates are running unopposed in the district which includes TF North and TF South high schools: Andrea Ballard, Richard Dust, Diana Jackson and Marcie Wilson.