WINFIELD — The Town Council has awarded contracts for work to begin on two of the town’s biggest projects.
The second phase of improvements to Randolph Street Park was awarded to Gough Inc. Construction and includes adding new playground equipment and a pavilion to the 9-acre community park, located south of 117th Avenue and north of the Stonegate subdivision. The total contract is $206,814.00.
The 2019 road maintenance project was awarded to bidder Rieth-Riley Construction at $430,411.75.
The project includes repaving the bridge approaches on 109th Avenue east of Colorado Street, the approaches at the intersection of 109th at Randolph Street, 106th Court and 107th Lane in Trees Subdivision and New Hampshire Street in the town’s Hidden Creek subdivision.
Clerk-Treasurer Rick Anderson said a pre-construction meeting was held recently on the Randolph Street sidewalk project. Construction should start within a week or two.
The sidewalk will extend about 1,500 feet from the Stonegate Commons subdivision to Jerry Ross Elementary. A "Hawk" light is being installed near the subdivision that allows pedestrians to activate a traffic signal to help them cross the street to get to the school.
Town officials plan to apply for another Community Crossings grant for next year to pay for extending the sidewalk to the south side of the school.
The Community Crossing grant paving projects are complete on County Line Road and 129th Avenue. Work is partially complete on 117th Avenue, but is expected to be finished in a few weeks, Anderson said.
Construction notices and updates on road projects, including paving of 117th Avenue up to Randolph Street, can be found at www.winfield.in.gov/community-projects.