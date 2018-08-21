VALPARAISO — The controversy over the lease for the Porter County prosecutor’s office’s child support division is creating more work for the assessor’s office and the Porter County Property Tax Board of Appeals.
Assessor Jon Snyder said his attorney has informed him the type of exemption claimed for 15 N. Franklin St., the child support office, has to be requested annually.
“It’s a unique situation for us,” Snyder said.
Most exemptions don’t have to be renewed unless something changes in the property ownership or other pertinent details.
The assessor’s office has narrowed to about 100 the list of potential exceptions to that rule, Snyder said, and will notify the property owners.
The deadline for 2018 appeals has long since passed, but an exception is being made for these appeals because the assessor’s office just learned about this annual requirement, he said.
On Sept. 10, the tax appeals board will consider the exemption for 15 N. Franklin St., he said.
The lease became controversial when Porter County Attorney Scott McClure learned this spring it was extended through 2024. The child support office is among the agencies the county commissioners are considering for the old jail, 157 S. Franklin St., that the county purchased this year.
Adding to the unrest was a change in the square footage claimed for the exemption after property manager Chuck Williams hired an architect to calculate the square footage used by the prosecutor’s office.
With the attorney’s advice the request for an exemption must be made annually, the process starts all over, Snyder said.
Snyder said he doesn’t know whether the board will continue to question the existing exemption or focus on the new request.