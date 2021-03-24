Conversation continues regarding Merriillville councilman seen in blackface in photos

“When it comes time for the leaders and you all to sort of ease the community’s pain, what did you do, some of you abstained,” Buggs said.

Buggs and Collins believe Minchuk should step down from the council.

“If this was corporate America, he wouldn’t still be on the council right now, he would’ve been fired by now,” Collins said Tuesday.

Minchuk on March 9 resigned from his position as council vice president, but he remains on the council. Hardaway was selected Tuesday to serve as vice president for the remainder of the year.

Minchuk didn’t speak about the matter on Tuesday, but he has issued apologies in recent weeks.

“What I did was wrong, I blame no one, there are no excuses,” Minchuk said during the March 9 meeting. “I was wrong and I’m sorry and I will say it again for the rest of my life.”

At that time he also indicated several people have reached out in support of him. He also said he’s accepted offers from people willing to educate him “on what I was so blind to back then.”

On Tuesday, it also was announced the town will start its first study circle session on April 13 to focus on diversity.