INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosiers convicted of crimes involving animal abuse are set to be barred from owning a cat or dog while on probation or parole, following their release from incarceration.
The Indiana House voted 90-0 Tuesday to advance Senate Enrolled Act 474 to Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb, who is expected to sign the measure into law. It previously passed the Senate, 49-0, in February.
Under the plan, any person convicted of one of 13 animal abuse offenses — including animal maltreatment, animal fighting and bestiality — would be prohibited from owning, harboring or training a dog or cat for the duration of their probation or parole.
State Rep. Sharon Negle, R-Attica, said county judges and the state parole board currently have the option of denying animal abusers the opportunity to own a companion animal as a condition of probation or parole.
She said this proposal would make the prohibition on dog or cat ownership by convicted animal abusers a mandatory condition of probation or parole.
State Sen. Ron Alting, R-Lafayette, said he filed the measure in the Senate after several county prosecutors told him it's needed to prevent repeated instances of animal abuse by people who have a history of harming animals.
The legislation provides that individuals who are blind, deaf, disabled or otherwise medically in need of a service animal still could obtain one.