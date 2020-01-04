EAST CHICAGO — A standing room only crowd filled the Heritage Hall Community Center on Saturday afternoon to witness an inauguration ceremony in which those who came out victorious in the November general election were officially sworn into office.
Mayor Anthony Copeland, who was elected for a third, four-year term, was sworn in by Judge Calvin D. Hawkins.
Copeland gave what he referred to as a "four-year report card" as he touted goals accomplished since the 2016 inauguration.
"Crime is down seven years in a row," Copeland said.
He called the city's parks "the finest in Northwest Indiana," with $6 million invested in them over the past four years.
He said his previous term also saw $50 million invested in roads and streets, $10 million in equipment and training for the police and fire departments and $15 million in equipment and training for the public works department.
"We're beginning a new journey with a $35 million dollar balanced budget and a $32 million dollar surplus and a bond rating of A," Copeland said.
Without specifically mentioning the City Council, Copeland expressed his hopes for unity.
"I pray that we don't quibble, that we don't quibble over the little things and that the captain can continue to steer this ship named Great Expectations," Copeland said.
Hawkins also swore in City Judge Sonya A. Morris, who has served in that role for the past 16 years.
Former City Councilman Adrian Santos was sworn in by Judge Marissa McDermott after having won a second term as city clerk.
Santos spoke of how the clerk's office has been modernized since he took over, as residents can now go online to view ordinances, resolutions and minutes from City Council meetings, and also to pay court-related fees.
"I am confident that the next four years will be just as productive," Santos said.
Hawkins swore in reelected City Council members Lenny Franciski, D-2nd; Robert Garcia, D-5th; and Emiliano Perez, Jr., D-at-large; along with new members Monica G. Gonzalez, D-1st; Terence Hill, D-3rd; Stacy Winfield, D-4th; and Dwayne Rancifer, D-at-large.
Gilda Orange, D-6th; and Kenneth Monroe, D-at-large, who were both reelected, were not present for the ceremony.
Franciski, the council president, spoke on behalf of the council and thanked those who attended the ceremony.
"I just hope we can continue moving this great city forward," Franciski said.
The new council members were given an up close look at what they will be dealing with as they take office, as firefighters stood outside Heritage Hall before the ceremony and held signs protesting the recent change to an eight-hour swing shift schedule from the previous one of 24 hours on duty, as well as to protest against a fire engine having been put out of service.
The previous City Council voted to override Copeland's decision to implement the swing shift schedule, and Copeland has filed suit against the Council regarding its attempt to set the firefighter schedule.
The inauguration ceremony lasted about an hour and included several musical performances, including one by students from the East Chicago Visual & Performing Arts Academy under the direction of Dr. Leon Kendrick.