Copeland's veto overtrurned; councilwoman censured

Orange said she believes the resolution is an infringement on her First Amendment rights and an attempt to smear her reputation. She said it will not deter her from speaking out.

Orange said she did not threaten Perez and the only reason she was aware of his religious affiliation was because he referenced it on a prior occasion in which he apologized to her for accusing her of wanting "to carry the mayor's water."

Perez has said the difference was that he did apologize for his words and Orange didn't.

"I was told that the curse will fall upon my children and my grandchildren," Perez said. "That is so out of line."

The council voted 6-3 to overturn the veto as Councilmen Lenny Franciski, D-2nd, and Terence Hill, D-3rd, joined Orange in opposition.

Hill said a more general resolution of conduct should have been adopted for the entire council.

"I think this is unfair to just single out Ms. Orange," Hill said.

In other city news, a letter from Copeland was read to the council regarding the city's anticipation that it will receive $33.3 million in direct assistance from the American Rescue Plan Act.