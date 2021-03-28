Copeland's veto overtrurned; councilwoman censured

EAST CHICAGO — The City Council has voted to overturn a veto by Mayor Anthony Copeland and approve a resolution of censure of Councilwoman Gilda Orange, D-6th.
The council had approved the resolution at its March 8 meeting. It basically says Orange needs to be respectful of others in her comments.
The resolution was sponsored by Council President Emiliano Perez, D-at large, and states Orange made threatening comments and mentioned Perez's religious beliefs after a February council meeting.
Perez said Orange told him, "You know you've got payback coming, Christian man."
Orange said she was referring to "karma," when she spoke of payback.
"I will always believe that if a person treats people bad that bad will come back on them, and they will get payback," Orange said.
Orange, a consistent supporter of Mayor Anthony Copeland, has said she believes Perez has not shown loyalty to Copeland after serving under the mayor as fire chief and chief of staff prior to joining the council.
Perez has been a frequent critic of the administration, including often calling for more transparency regarding spending.
He said his loyalty lies with the residents of the city.
Orange said she believes the resolution is an infringement on her First Amendment rights and an attempt to smear her reputation. She said it will not deter her from speaking out.
Orange said she did not threaten Perez and the only reason she was aware of his religious affiliation was because he referenced it on a prior occasion in which he apologized to her for accusing her of wanting "to carry the mayor's water."
Perez has said the difference was that he did apologize for his words and Orange didn't.
"I was told that the curse will fall upon my children and my grandchildren," Perez said. "That is so out of line."
The council voted 6-3 to overturn the veto as Councilmen Lenny Franciski, D-2nd, and Terence Hill, D-3rd, joined Orange in opposition.
Hill said a more general resolution of conduct should have been adopted for the entire council.
"I think this is unfair to just single out Ms. Orange," Hill said.
In other city news, a letter from Copeland was read to the council regarding the city's anticipation that it will receive $33.3 million in direct assistance from the American Rescue Plan Act.
The letter said the State Board of Accounts requires the city to adopt an ordinance that establishes an American Rescue Plan fund in order to receive the money and create a plan that provides details of how the funding would be used.
The funds would have to be spent by the end of 2024.
In his letter, Copeland said he wants to build a consensus with the council regarding how the funding can be used to deal with the financial impact of the coronavirus and to invest in aging infrastructure.
Also, Parks and Recreation Director Vanessa Hernandez-Orange told the council city pools will not open this summer.
She said the decision was made due to the amount of people the pools would draw during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
"We also have a significant amount of work that has to be done and we have to find the funding for it," Hernandez-Orange said.