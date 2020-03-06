Coronavirus case confirmed in Indiana, officials say

Indiana is the 20th U.S. state to have one of its residents test positive for the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.

State health officials announced Friday that Indiana's first coronavirus case has been confirmed in Marion County, which includes Indianapolis.

The infected person is an adult male from Indianapolis who recently traveled to Boston and worked at a conference where he was exposed to the virus, according to State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box.

The unnamed patient was tested early Friday morning at Community Hospital North in Indianapolis after he learned he potentially was around another person with coronavirus, and he was suffering from a sore throat, fever and slight cough.

Box said the patient has been released from the hospital and will be self-quarantined at home for 14 days, since his coronavirus case was mild and he otherwise is in good health.

"The state health department has been preparing for weeks to ensure that we have the resources and systems in place to limit or prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Indiana," Box said. "Given the global spread of this illness, the question was never if Indiana would have a case, but when it would arrive."