Coronavirus forces deadline shift for REAL ID compliance by one year
Coronavirus forces deadline shift for REAL ID compliance by one year

The federal government has postponed the start of REAL ID enforcement until Oct. 1, 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security is changing the deadline for Americans boarding an airplane or entering a federal building to have a driver's license or state identification card that complies with the REAL ID standard.

Officials announced Thursday that due to coronavirus limiting public movement and temporarily closing driver's license facilities, the new start date for REAL ID enforcement will be Oct. 1, 2021, instead of Oct. 1, 2020.

REAL ID is a federally mandated security standard — enacted following the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks — that's intended to ensure every state follows similar processes for issuing and producing driver's licenses and state identification cards.

To obtain a REAL ID, Hoosiers must provide a document proving identity and lawful status in the United States, such as a birth certificate or passport; proof of Social Security registration, such as a Social Security card or W-2 statement; and two documents, such as a computer-generated bill and bank statement, that prove Indiana residency.

A full list of acceptable documents is available online at realid.in.gov.

A star outline in the upper right corner of an Indiana driver's license or ID card indicates the credential is REAL ID-compliant.

Individuals lacking a REAL ID will have to present a passport to board a plane or enter a federal building after Oct. 1, 2021.

