Coronavirus got you feeling stressed, anxious, worried? New Region hotline can help

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Northwest Indiana residents feeling additional stress and anxiety due to the coronavirus pandemic now can get connected — for free — to mental health service providers volunteering their time and skills to assist Region residents in need.

North Township Trustee Frank J. Mrvan launched the mental health wellness hotline after finding an increasing number people across the Region in need of mental health services due to apprehension about the virus or losing their jobs, among other concerns.

"Some in our community are grappling with fear, anxiety and isolation as they struggle to pay bills, work through home issues or simply stress over daily life in the time of the COVID-19 national health crisis," Mrvan said.

All Northwest Indiana residents, no matter in what township they live, are eligible to call the 24-hour hotline at 800-706-2751.

A licensed professional will answer each call, ask for information about the caller's mental health condition, and connect the caller with a mental health provider from Clarity Clinic in Munster.

Erin Swinson, a Clarity licensed mental health therapist, said the clinic's psychologists, psychiatrists, marriage and family therapists are eager to help.