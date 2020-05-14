Coronavirus leaves Valpo homeless center scrambling for housing

"Every night they go to a different church," he said.

Yet when then COVID-19 pandemic struck and churches began closing their doors per the order of the state, the homeless men were left with nowhere to stay overnight, he said. With the resale shop also ordered closed, the decision was made to allow the men to say at the center overnight.

"This lasted a lot longer than we anticipated," Drader said.

The center started out in March housing 16 or 17 men, but that number is now down to seven with the balance moving on to other arrangements, he said. No new clients were taken in over the last couple of months out of fear of the coronavirus.

"I'm having to scramble for a solution," he said.

With churches now allowed to reopen, Drader said he is turning to them for help.

He is also exploring the option of having the men stay at a local hotel as part of an effort that kicked off Thursday of providing an isolation shelter for homeless people potentially exposed to COVID-19.