Coronavirus whacks Indiana finances but state reserves blunt impact

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Indiana appears to have successfully absorbed the initial impact of the coronavirus on state tax revenues and spending.

To be sure, there were plenty of glum faces in the governor's office Thursday when state budget officials closed the books with an $882.1 million General Fund deficit for the 2020 budget year, which ran from July 1, 2019 to June 30.

But given the myriad personal liberty restrictions and business shutdowns aimed at minimizing the spread of COVID-19 that began in Indiana March 6 — and continue in some economic sectors — all seemed to agree the state's finances could be much worse.

"Our strong reserves have sustained Indiana through the initial surge of the pandemic, and in light of the unexpected economic circumstances, the state is able to continue to offer essential services when our residents need it most," said State Auditor Tera Klutz, a Republican.

According to the State Budget Agency, Indiana collected $15.4 billion in General Fund tax revenue during the 2020 budget year, primarily from sales and personal income taxes.

That was $1.4 billion, or 8.4%, less than projected by the December 2019 state revenue forecast, and $1 billion, or 6.3% below state tax collections during the 2019 budget year.