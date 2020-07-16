Coronavirus whacks Indiana finances but state reserves blunt impact

Indiana appears to have successfully absorbed the initial impact of the coronavirus on state tax revenues and spending.
To be sure, there were plenty of glum faces in the governor's office Thursday when state budget officials closed the books with an $882.1 million General Fund deficit for the 2020 budget year, which ran from July 1, 2019 to June 30.
But given the myriad personal liberty restrictions and business shutdowns aimed at minimizing the spread of COVID-19 that began in Indiana March 6 — and continue in some economic sectors — all seemed to agree the state's finances could be much worse.
"Our strong reserves have sustained Indiana through the initial surge of the pandemic, and in light of the unexpected economic circumstances, the state is able to continue to offer essential services when our residents need it most," said State Auditor Tera Klutz, a Republican.
According to the State Budget Agency, Indiana collected $15.4 billion in General Fund tax revenue during the 2020 budget year, primarily from sales and personal income taxes.
That was $1.4 billion, or 8.4%, less than projected by the December 2019 state revenue forecast, and $1 billion, or 6.3% below state tax collections during the 2019 budget year.
However, state budget officials are expecting to get up to $827.8 million of that lost revenue back this month as Hoosiers and Indiana businesses file and pay their 2019 income tax returns, following the pandemic-related due date shift to July 15 from April 15.
That would leave just $588.6 million in likely permanently lost state tax revenue from lower than expected sales taxes and income tax withholding, as well as gaming tax collections from Indiana's 13 state-regulated casinos that were shuttered from March 16 to June 15.
At the same time, Indiana had to dip into the $2.3 billion in reserves it had at the start of the budget year to cover the revenue shortfall, along with imposing strict spending limits on state agencies and leaving vacant positions open indefinitely.
State Budget Director Zac Jackson said he ordered the transfer of all $577.6 million from Indiana's Medicaid reserve to the General Fund to partially cover the 2020 budget year operating deficit.
The state also scuttled plans to cash-fund $291.2 million in university construction projects, $125.7 million in other work on university buildings, and benefited from a $73.1 million judgment in a long-running welfare reform lawsuit and the $5 million fee paid by Spectacle Entertainment to relocate Gary's Majestic Star casinos from Lake Michigan to an inland site in the Steel City.
As a result, Indiana is entering the 2021 budget year with a reserve of $1.4 billion, or 8.1% of projected spending — less than the 12-14% spending reserve the state has maintained for most of the past decade.
"We will most likely need more austere budgets. We will most likely need more reserves to manage the uncertainty ahead," said Cris Johnston, a Crown Point native and director of Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb's Office of Management and Budget.
Holcomb last month pledged Indiana elementary and high schools will see no reduction in their state funding during the 2020-21 school year, even as most state agencies have been directed to reduce spending by up to 15%.
"As our state works to slow the spread of coronavirus, I'm grateful for the years of exceptional stewardship that has allowed Indiana to be financially prepared to face this storm," Holcomb said.
"We will remain dedicated to ensuring Hoosiers receive services without interruption while maintaining Indiana's trademark fiscal responsibility as we adjust to this new normal."
The State Budget Committee, composed of members of the executive and legislative branches of government, is expected to obtain an updated state revenue forecast in September that adjusts expectations by accounting for the financial impact of COVID-19 on Indiana.
The committee chairman, state Rep. Tim Brown, R-Crawfordsville, said state leaders "will continue to be mindful of our responsibility to Hoosier taxpayers by allocating our resources efficiently and effectively, prioritizing funding for critical services like K-12 education and reducing government costs whenever possible."
"The COVID-19 pandemic has put a strain on the state budget, but Indiana remains in a better financial position than most other states due to our longstanding commitment to responsible fiscal management."
911 fee
Abortion
Breast prostheses
Cancer screening
Child sex crimes
Chinese tech
Distracted driving
Gary schools
Griffith
Health pricing
Indigency
Insulin
Lake Michigan
Marriage
Medical billing
Microchipping
Online eye exam
Organ donation
Out-of-state prescriptions
RDA transit
Resource officers
School water
Sex assault victims
Small claims
Smoking age
Teacher evaluations
Unemployment
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.