Coroner seeking help locating family of deceased Hobart man
Coroner seeking help locating family of deceased Hobart man

Lake County coroner van stock

A Lake County Coroner van is shown in this file photo.

 Jeff Dildine, file, The Times

CROWN POINT — Lake County Coroner Merrilee Frey is asking for the public's assistance to locate relatives of a deceased 74-year-old Hobart man.

The man, whose remains are in the care of the coroner's office, is identified as Jerry M. Hochstetler.

Hochstetler had been living in the 800 block of S. Lake Park Avenue in Hobart, Frey said.

Anyone with information regarding the man's family is urged contact the coroner's office at 219-755-3265.

