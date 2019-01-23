INDIANAPOLIS — A pacemaker, breast enhancements or any other implanted medical device with a unique serial number could become another method for Hoosier coroners to use in identifying an unknown dead body.
The Indiana House voted 97 to 1 Tuesday for House Bill 1084, authorizing coroners to positively identify a corpse by tracking the identification number on a surgically inserted medical device.
Under current law, identification of a dead body only is valid if confirmed by fingerprints, DNA, dental records or recognition by an immediate family member.
State Rep. Alan Morrison, R-Brazil, said adding this fifth method could speed the identification of corpses by allowing coroners to simply make a phone call to the manufacturer of the implanted medical device.
"A coroner could call a 1-800 number that's associated with the manufacturer of that serial number and they could have the identity of that person in a handful of minutes," Morrison said.
The measure, which now goes to the Senate, is supported by the Indiana Coroners Association.