INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Education has provided Hoosier schools updated ISTEP standardized test results as well as the names of students impacted by a pair of vendor grading issues.
IDOE spokesman Adam Baker said Monday that 27,813 10th grade students have received credit for a mathematics question that originally was deemed incorrect when their exams were graded by testing company Pearson.
The change improved the overall math scores for every one of those high school sophomores, Baker said.
A second Pearson grading issue impacted just 115 Indiana students across grades 3 through 8 and 10 who took a portion of the annual ISTEP exam using paper and pencil instead of online, according to the department.
Those separate test components at first were not linked to a single student in every case. That now has been corrected, Baker said.
IDOE has not announced when student and school passing rates on the state's math and English/language arts exams will be publicly released. Those results were supposed to be distributed following last Wednesday's State Board of Education meeting.
At the same time, the Pearson scoring issues are not expected to delay the state school board in assigning schools A-F accountability grades on Nov. 14, as previously planned, according to Maggie Paino, IDOE director of accountability.
Pearson also may be required to pay the state a penalty for the delayed ISTEP results.