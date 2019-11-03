CHESTERTON — A mistake costing the town of Chesterton about $800,000 in 2017 remains an issue in the race for Clerk-Treasurer.
Incumbent Stephanie Kuziela, a Republican, is challenged by Democrat Courtney Udvare in Tuesday’s election.
Kuziela, 31, is seeking her second four-year term.
She took over in 2014 after longtime clerk-treasurer Gayle Polakowski retired mid-term. Kuziela was previously the administrative assistant for town manager Bernie Doyle.
Udvare, 34, has been director of the Westville-New Durham Township Public Library for the past eight years. Before that, Udvare worked at the Westchester Public Library.
Udvare said she decided to run to give people a choice because of the Clerk-Teasurer’s mistake costing a major loss in revenue that year for the town.
She said her duties at the library are similar to the responsibilities of the Clerk-Teasurer in areas like budgeting, payroll and record keeping.
"I basically do a lot of what that job entails," Udvare said.
Udvare said she would implement a checks-and-balances system to prevent such a revenue-depleting mistake from happening again.
Kuziela, though, said she’s already put safeguards into a place.
She said the town didn’t collect as much money in 2017 because she applied a tax levy lower than what should have be used for calculating property tax bills that year.
Kuziela said her mistake slipped through the cracks because there was no system to review the levy before tax bills went out prior to her taking over as Clerk-Treasurer.
She said the figures are now looked over by private financial advisers and the Town Council before made official.
"We have many more layers of review now," Kuziela said.
She said the impact of her mistake was reduced with help from cash reserves she started building up in several departments prior to the revenue shortfall.
"There was no interruption in service. There was no decreases in service. Actually, we figured out a way to give the employees raises that year," she said.
Udvare said she also wants to employees training in performing the tasks of co-workers in times of absence.
Crossing training within the office, though, has already been done, Kuziela said.
Udvare isn’t convinced the office is running as effectively as it should be.
"I feel like she’s probably taking some steps but it definitely seems like more need to be taken," she said.
Kuziela said someone lacking experience with budgets much larger than a library’s wouldn’t be ready to assume the Clerk-Treasurer’s office.
"I can see that, but while the numbers are different, the basic concept is still the same," Udvare said.
Kuziela said one of her goals is using the internet to make the public more informed about upcoming meetings and other things like ordinances.