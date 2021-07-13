Could 255 more homes soon call Crown Point home? Commissioners hear plans for subdivisions

CROWN POINT — Two new subdivisions are looking to call Crown Point home.
But before the subdivisions can think about carving out parcels for future residents, the Crown Point Plan Commission wants to see changes to one of the proposed developments.
During its Monday meeting, the Plan Commission held workshops for two subdivisions — The Willows and The Cottages of Golden Meadow — but didn't take action on either proposal.
"The intention of a workshop is to give the petitioner an idea of what the Plan Commission is thinking about their proposed development and to voice any concerns or corrections or positive feedback for them, so they know which way to head with their project," Plan Commission President John Marshall said.
Chip Krusemark, land acquisition manager with Olthof Homes, presented plans for The Willows, a planned unit development (PUD) which would be located at 12807, 12829, 12929 and 13121 Delaware St.
As presented Monday, The Willows would include 227 units on about 57 acres west of Interstate 65, Krusemark said.
The development would be broken up into two parcels, Krusemark noted.
A 12-acre parcel, also known as the north parcel, would include 51 single-family townhomes, while the south parcel on 46 acres would include 113 single-family attached townhomes and 63 single-family detached homes.
A pocket park and a pond with a pier and a fountain would be included in each parcel, a conceptual rendering for the project shows.
Krusemark noted the development would have 11 1/2 acres of open space and a 100-foot landscape berm along I-65.
The open space in the subdivision, including park areas, ponds and trails, would be maintained by a master homeowner's association, according to a presentation given by Krusemark. The association also would maintain the berms and all landscaping, Krusemark told the Commission.
A right of way also is incorporated into The Willows for a potential, future overpass at 129th Avenue, Krusemark said.
A farmhouse and farm buildings on the south side, as well as a house and barn on the north side will remain with the seller, Krusemark noted.
Krusemark also showed commissioners potential elevations for the townhomes and single-family houses, which could range from 1,903 square feet to 3,142 square feet.
Commissioner and Councilman Chad Jeffries said while he likes the townhome feature along I-65, he doesn't necessarily like the south unit townhomes that abut Delaware.
"I also understand the way that little spot is configured it's kind of tough to fit some lots into," Jeffries said. "If that could become single family out there, that would obviously bump the density level down slightly, too, which would be nice."
Commissioner and City Council President Scott Evorik said he is "really afraid" of townhomes and called the site a "terrible location" for town homes.
"It's too close to Schmidt Farms. Those houses are high-value houses, and town homes will depreciate that in a heartbeat," Evorik said. "You want town homes, I would say put them on ... the other side of 231. I would not do town homes here."
When asked, Evorik said he would like to see all single-family homes on the site, and acknowledged the challenge that comes with building single-family homes along the interstate.
"Understandable. I gotta look out for the people that are existing, already there, like Schmidt Farms and all that, they are high-dollar houses, and townhomes would depreciate that — that's just my thoughts," Evorik said.
Commissioner Dan Rohaley asked what the future plans for Delaware Parkway would be, as the subdivision would add more cars to the road.
"Here's my issue. You got 227 units, you're going to put 454 more cars on Delaware? Seriously?" Rohaley said. "Unless Delaware's going to get wide and really be built out, that's a pretty heavy stretch, and I don't think everybody is going to go over the overpass and go out of the way just so they can get on I-65."
Commissioners Marshall, Rich Day and Laura Sauerman, who also is a councilwoman, said they, too, would like to see less density in the subdivision.
Before the development moves forward, Crown Point Planning Administrator Anthony Schlueter said he believes a traffic study needs to be completed.
Golden Meadow
Also presented Monday were plans for The Cottages of Golden Meadow, which the Crown Point Board of Zoning Appeals (BZA) heard plans for at the end of June.
Presented by Ryan Fleming, the subdivision would include 28 cottage homes located on about 14 acres south of Burrell Drive between Marshall Street and West Burrell Drive.
The homes would mirror houses in Old Town Village in Ellendale Farm, Fleming noted.
"Working with Rick (Mossell of Heartland Builders), we had heard how much demand he has had for those cottage homes in Old Town Village, and if we had more, he'd be able to sell them pretty quick," Fleming said.
"We thought this was a ideal site for a small variety of lots that would be able to be conducive to that product type."
Fleming previously said the homes would range from 1,800 to 2,100 square feet, and would be located on 70-foot lots with front-load garages.
Fleming said there will be a minimum of three floor plans, each with a minimum of three alternative elevations with "multiple color selections," to avoid monotony in the subdivision. He then presented a concept elevation for the development.
Other amenities in Golden Meadow include an entry monument sign, screening along Burrell and a potential walking path and/or park, Fleming said, noting there is a walking path in Wyndham Woods, the subdivision south of the proposed development.
"I'm not sure if we can find any connectivity with that, but if we can, it might be able to make that more amenitized even for the Wyndham Woods and for the community at large," Fleming said.
Natural plantings also will be included in wetland areas, including pollinator plants and milkweed for monarch butterflies, Fleming said.
Fleming also said previously the subdivision would connect a dead-end road in Wyndham Woods subdivision to West 125th Avenue (Burrell).
While commissioners sung praises for the development, homeowners in Wyndham Woods expressed concern over Golden Meadow, noting the development would take away the peace the 33 families in Wyndham Woods have come to love.
"He's proposing to take a beautiful, wooded lot and destroy it. Fourteen acres of gorgeous, wooded area totally demolition it, put in the infrastructure, roads, housing," said resident Gary Longhi.
"We're in a locked-in community right now with 33 houses. It's a dead end. One way in, one way out. We love it like that. We have a lot of kids, and we don't want an open road connecting another subdivision that's going to open up a different area, different people that we don't even know coming through our subdivision."
If the subdivision goes through, Longhi said residents would like to see the number of the homes in Golden Meadow reduced, and no connectivity between the subdivisions, whether it be via road or walking paths.
Longhi later told The Times, "This will destroy our peace."