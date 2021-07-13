Could 255 more homes soon call Crown Point home? Commissioners hear plans for subdivisions

Commissioner and City Council President Scott Evorik said he is "really afraid" of townhomes and called the site a "terrible location" for town homes.

"It's too close to Schmidt Farms. Those houses are high-value houses, and town homes will depreciate that in a heartbeat," Evorik said. "You want town homes, I would say put them on ... the other side of 231. I would not do town homes here."

When asked, Evorik said he would like to see all single-family homes on the site, and acknowledged the challenge that comes with building single-family homes along the interstate.

"Understandable. I gotta look out for the people that are existing, already there, like Schmidt Farms and all that, they are high-dollar houses, and townhomes would depreciate that — that's just my thoughts," Evorik said.

Commissioner Dan Rohaley asked what the future plans for Delaware Parkway would be, as the subdivision would add more cars to the road.

"Here's my issue. You got 227 units, you're going to put 454 more cars on Delaware? Seriously?" Rohaley said. "Unless Delaware's going to get wide and really be built out, that's a pretty heavy stretch, and I don't think everybody is going to go over the overpass and go out of the way just so they can get on I-65."